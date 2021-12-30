Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,421. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

