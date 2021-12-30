Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.43 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.05. 7,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

