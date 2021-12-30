Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after buying an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

