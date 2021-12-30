Pallapay (PALLA) Market Cap Achieves $13.29 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $13.29 million and $503,185.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.64 or 0.07832256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,312.38 or 1.00161732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 496,030,020 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

