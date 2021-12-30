Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Reaches $459.21 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $459.21 million and $53.51 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00005255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00016384 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010031 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

