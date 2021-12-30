stETH (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,312.38 or 1.00161732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007964 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

