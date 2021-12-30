Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 574 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,701.99 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,707.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,539.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,493.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

