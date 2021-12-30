iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

