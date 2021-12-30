Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 2,065 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $284.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

