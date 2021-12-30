Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

HON opened at $208.40 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.23 and its 200-day moving average is $220.02. The company has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

