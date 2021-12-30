Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,656 shares of company stock worth $4,566,861. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

