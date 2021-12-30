Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.13. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 45,739 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Manitex International had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 994,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

