Plasma Finance (PPAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $259,872.00

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $259,872.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,685.49 or 0.07792192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00073816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,318.98 or 1.00045966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007978 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

