Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $326,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $154.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.74 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.01.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski bought 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,690.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 651,274 shares valued at $119,707,060. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

