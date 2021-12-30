Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.