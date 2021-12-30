First Personal Financial Services Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 92,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57.

