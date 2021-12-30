Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 413.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 66,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $139.60 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.