First Personal Financial Services Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 48.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,006,000 after buying an additional 289,325 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 226.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $248.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

