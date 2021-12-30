Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFI stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

