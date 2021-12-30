The Crypto Prophecies Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $448,240.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,685.49 or 0.07792192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00073816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,318.98 or 1.00045966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007978 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,787,850 coins and its circulating supply is 88,879,865 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

