Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0132 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $253,895.84 and $891.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.52 or 0.07855677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073099 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

