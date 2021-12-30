Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 1,347 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $300.01 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $750.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

