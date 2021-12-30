Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.67.

