Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 45,149 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,149 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of XOP opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $112.85.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

