The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 934,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $280,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 551.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 682,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $370.08 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $371.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.39. The company has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.