Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,594 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $368,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $225.42 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.56 and a 1-year high of $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

