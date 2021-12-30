AR Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Roche accounts for approximately 1.1% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after acquiring an additional 307,919 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHHBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

