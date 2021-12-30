AR Asset Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AR Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 84,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

