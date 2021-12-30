AR Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $175.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $158.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $176.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

