Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 167.2% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,930.09 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,921.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,796.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,192 shares of company stock valued at $447,800,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

