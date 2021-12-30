Garrison Point Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

