Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 562,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,313,000 after acquiring an additional 252,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $85.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.51.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

