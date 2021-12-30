CloakCoin Price Tops $0.38 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $1,508.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010961 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,741,312 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLOAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.