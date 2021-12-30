Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Down 39.9% This Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003162 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $15,404.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012775 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003586 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00032536 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00381456 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

