61,570 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Acquired by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000. Baxter International comprises about 3.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAX opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

