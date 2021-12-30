Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $968,000 Holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,286 shares during the period. Regulus Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.61% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

