Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,986 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for approximately 1.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ternium by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 9,758.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $38,052,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 202.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 115,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TX opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

