PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.18

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.18 and last traded at $183.32, with a volume of 374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.13.

PSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average of $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.51.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

