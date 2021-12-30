Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading Down 3.8%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.51. 2,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vapotherm by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vapotherm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.