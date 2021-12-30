Bbva USA Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bbva USA lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $308.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.46 and a 12-month high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

