Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

