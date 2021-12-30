Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 11,523 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

