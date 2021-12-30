Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Shares Up 0.7%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 449,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

