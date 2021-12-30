Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.031 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Loncar China BioPharma ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Shares of CHNA opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $49.01.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.