TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Stock Price Down 8.4%

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

About TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY)

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to personal, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The company offers transactional, current accounts, savings, term deposits, multi-currency accounts, cash concentration and liquid accounts, and foreign currency deposits; supply chain solutions; personal and home loans, overdraft and construction loans, unsecured loans, letter of guarantee products, and working capital facilities; advisory services; loans for purchasing operating premises; and credit cards.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for TMBThanachart Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMBThanachart Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.