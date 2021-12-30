Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Get Pick n Pay Stores alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.7125 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pick n Pay Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pick n Pay Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.