TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.98. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 10,242,151 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

