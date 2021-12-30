Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Stock Price Down 7%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

About Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)

Ridley Corp. Ltd. engages in the production and market of stock feed and animal feed supplements. It operates through the following segments: Bulk Stockfeeds and Packaged Feeds & Ingredients. The Bulk Stockfeeds segment consists of animal nutrition stockfeed solutions delivered in bulk. The Packaged Feeds and Ingredients segment is engaged in providing animal nutrition feed and ingredient solutions delivered in packaged form.

