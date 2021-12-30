Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

LVHD opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.31% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $39,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

