Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

About Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

